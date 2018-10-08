CLOSE
Janelle Monáe Joins Disney’s Reboot Of ‘Lady And The Tramp’

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

Janelle Monae continues to expand her acting resume. This time she has landed a role in the remake of the Disney classic, Lady and the Tramp.

According to Deadline, Monae will voice the role of Peg, “the wise-cracking friend of Lady.” Lady is being voiced by Janelle’s real-life friend Tessa Thompson. Her role was previously announced with Justin Theroux, who will be voicing the role of Tramp.

The film’s reboot is a part of Disney’s new direct-to-consumer streaming service, which will launch in late 2019.

Monae has seen music success within her music and acting careers. She starred in the Oscar-nominated film Hidden Figures with Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer. She also starred in the Oscar-winning film, Moonlight, with Mahershala Ali, Trevante Rhodes, and Naomie Harris.

She recently landed a role in Focus Features biopic Harriet, and will voice a character in the upcoming animation Ugly Dolls. However, the film we’ll see her in is Welcome To Marwen, which releases in December.

Janelle Monáe Joins Disney’s Reboot Of ‘Lady And The Tramp’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

