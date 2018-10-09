CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Versace To Bring Back Notorious B.I.G.’s Favorite Medusa Sunglasses [Photos]

Versace shades watching 'ya.

Leave a comment
VERSACE BIGGIE SUNGLASSES

Source: VERSACE / VERSACE

21 years after his death The Notorious B.I.G.’s influence continues to touch popular culture of today. Versace is bringing back the sunglasses he made famous.

As Hype Beast reports the Italian luxury designer is rereleasing the iconic 424 model which the Brooklyn rapper popularized. While the shades bare a strong resemblance to the silhouette from the 90’s, the 2018 version has some noticeable differences.

VERSACE BIGGIE SUNGLASSES

Source: VERSACE / VERSACE

The frames now floss a hexagonal shape compared to the original’s oval set. This retro will be available in two versions; one in black and one in a brown tortoiseshell. Additionally the gold Medusa medallions still live on the temples. These frames will be sold exclusively at Barneys, at their stores and online, throughout the month of October. The VE4361’s retail for $295.

VERSACE BIGGIE SUNGLASSES

Source: VERSACE / VERSACE

Along with Coogi and other luxury brands, Biggie Smalls made the Medusa frames famous. He can be spotted wearing them during many of his high profile moments including the videos for “One More Chance”, “Hypnotize” and when he accepted his award for “Best New Artist” at the 1993 Source Awards.

You can purchase the shades here.

Photos: Versace

Versace To Bring Back Notorious B.I.G.’s Favorite Medusa Sunglasses [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
WealthU: Tips For Financial Survival During The Holiday…

Is buying gifts for your loved ones leaving you broke?
10.09.18
Political Outlet ‘The Hill’ Doesn’t Know The Difference…

We all look alike, right?
10.09.18
Registration Dates Every Black Voter Needs To Know…

A state-by-state guide to online, mail and in-person deadlines.
10.09.18
The Sunken Place Unites! Ben Carson, Candace Owens…

They are headlining a Young Black Leadership Summit.
10.09.18
Andrew Gillum Suspending Campaign Activity But For All…

The mayor of Tallahassee is putting the people before campaigning.
10.08.18
Bill Cosby’s Lawyers Demand His Release From Prison

The former television dad was sentenced to 3 to 10 years.
10.08.18
Bias GOP Pollster Claims Blacks Increasingly Support Trump

A GOP-leaning pollster shows suspiciously high support of Black voters for Trump.
10.08.18
12-Year-Old Student On A Mission To End Racist…

Elementary school student launches an anti-bullying campaign after a classmate called him the N-word.
10.08.18
Jason Van Dyke’s Fake Tears Were Unpersuasive, Jurors…

Jurors in the Jason Van Dyke trial reveal details about their deliberations.
10.08.18
‘We’re Here For Justice,’ Demands Protester At A…

Protesters demand transparency after the killing of Patrick Kimmons in Portland, Oregon.
10.08.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close