Charm City
KKK Flyers Found On Federal Hill Block Where A Murder Happened

Nikki Haley And Lindsey Graham Hold Press Conf. On Confederate Flag At SC State Capital

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello said the fliers were placed at homes on the street where Tim  Moriconi was killed last month. Costello has reported the incidents to Baltimore police. In an e-mail, the person who sent the flier said they have no idea where the fliers came from, or who left them, adding that they are concerned in the wake of Tim Moriconi’s slaying.

Source: Fox Baltimore

 

KKK Flyers Found On Federal Hill Block Where A Murder Happened was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

