Last Thursday, police say detectives were called to an area hospital around 3 p.m. after hearing about an injured 5-month-old baby. When the officers arrived, they saw a baby girl with signs of trauma to her body in the care of doctors.
Source: Fox Baltimore
5-Month-Old’s Death Ruled A Homicide In Baltimore was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com