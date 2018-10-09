The Morgan State Band will perform in the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
This is the first time they are representing Maryland in the parade.
Morgan’s band is one of nine marching.
Congrats Morgan!
Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!
ALSO TRENDING:
- Third Bear Hit On Maryland Roadway
- 6 Ways To Take Control Of Your Mental Health
- Dead Body Falls Out Of Vacant House In Baltimore [PHOTOS]
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!
1.1 of 9
2.2 of 9
3.3 of 9
4.4 of 9
5.5 of 9
6.6 of 9
7.7 of 9
8.8 of 9
9.9 of 9
Morgan State Band To Perform At 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was originally published on 92q.com