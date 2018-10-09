South Baltimore’s Riverside residents are concerned after two residents found flyers containing Ku Klux Klan information outside their homes over the weekend.

The flyer was distributed along the 1200 block of Riverside Ave., where 25-year-old Timothy Moriconi was shot and killed in late September.

Suspects in his killing were arrested and charged last week.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore

South Baltimore Neighborhood Concerned Over Ku Klux Klan Flyers was originally published on 92q.com