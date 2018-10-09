South Baltimore Neighborhood Concerned Over Ku Klux Klan Flyers

South Baltimore’s Riverside residents are concerned after two residents found flyers containing Ku Klux Klan information outside their homes over the weekend.
The flyer was distributed along the 1200 block of Riverside Ave., where 25-year-old Timothy Moriconi was shot and killed in late September.
Suspects in his killing were arrested and charged last week.
