Toya Wright gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Robert “Red” Rushing, nearly nine months ago. The couple appears to still be going strong and rumor has it they may be getting married soon!
According to The Jasmine Brand, while on vacation Greece, Toya was live on Instagram and in the middle of her video, her friend could be heard yelling, “Toya’s getting married!”
It hasn’t been confirmed that a wedding is taking place in Greece but from the looks of Toya’s Instagram posts, she’s enjoying being surrounded by friends and family. The group had a toga party in Mykonos before heading off to Santorini.
Several of Toya’s friends like, Erica Dixon, were spotted on the trip. But. noticeably missing were Monica,Tiny Harris and Toya’s oldest daughter Reginae Carter. This could just be a pre-party to the actual wedding or not related to nuptials at all. We’ll just have to wait and see!
Is Toya Wright Getting Married? was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com