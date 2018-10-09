CLOSE
Nashville Man Accused Of Assaulting Pregnant Woman, Biting Officer

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department via WKRN)

According to WKRN.com, Marquise Haynes is accused of kicking, punching and strangling a pregnant woman; and biting an officer.

According to reports the woman being attacked knew Haynes and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

When officers located Haynes, WKRN reports that he “violently resisted, kicking and swinging at officers, striking them multiple times.”

“At one point during the assault on officers,” an arrest report states Haynes “bit an officer’s leg, tearing a chunk of his skin out and causing bleeding.”

Haynes faces several charges including assault on an officer, and is expected in court Wednesday afternoon.

