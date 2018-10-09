Tommy Davidson Tells ‘The Best Stories!’ [WATCH]

Tommy Davidson is an actor, comedian, and author. Which makes sense because, Sybil says, he tells “the best stories!”
Davidson is known for his impressions of celebrities like Michael Jackson, and Sammy Davis Jr. As a child he says his constant impressions, “drove my mother crazy.” But that all changed when his mom saw Al Jarreau on TV one day, that’s when she realized Davidson had a talent.
His mom wasn’t the only one to notice his talent from a young age. Growing up in the projects of D.C., there was a man named Reggie, who stopped every day and asked, “how you doing lil Tommy?” Years later, he saw Reggie and just like when he was a child, Reggie asked, “how you doing lil Tommy?” And added “I knew you were going to be somebody!”
Hear more stories from Davidson in the Interview above, or read about them in his book, Tommy Davidson Living In Color.
Davidson’s upcoming performances are listed below:
10/09 The Colony, TX @ Lava Cantina | 10/12 Greenville, Miss @ Harlow’s Casino | 10/13 Philadelphia, Penn @ Keswick Theatre
