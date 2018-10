You can learn how to do pretty much anything online, including how to remove an ankle monitor. It might be helpful, unless you’re the one providing instructions. A man in Missouri posted a step by step instructional video to his Facebook and was arrested and charged with felony tampering with electronic monitoring equipment.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Seriously Ignorant News: What Not To Do was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Also On Magic 95.9: