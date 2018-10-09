Inside Her Story: Make Sure You’re Getting The Right Kind Of Therapy

| 10.09.18
Hearing Dr. Ford’s testimony during the Kavanaugh hearings, was a trigger for many survivors of sexual assault. Especially those who are struggling with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story psychotherapist Margena Carter, who specializes in treating victims of trauma.

Carter explains that the hearings could have been especially triggering for survivors who have not come forward, because, “when you don’t talk about it, you don’t heal.”

PTSD occurs, “when you’ve been through a traumatic event, but continuously relive it,” Carter says. She suggests that the first step survivors who are struggling should take is, to “seek therapy” with a trauma therapist. All sexual abuse is different, and there are different ways to treat it; so making sure survivors find the right therapist is extremely important.

You can find more information on Carter’s website www.MargenaCarter.com, or by following her on twitter @MargenaCater.

