Hearing Dr. Ford’s testimony during the Kavanaugh hearings, was a trigger for many survivors of sexual assault. Especially those who are struggling with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story psychotherapist Margena Carter, who specializes in treating victims of trauma.
Carter explains that the hearings could have been especially triggering for survivors who have not come forward, because, “when you don’t talk about it, you don’t heal.”
PTSD occurs, “when you’ve been through a traumatic event, but continuously relive it,” Carter says. She suggests that the first step survivors who are struggling should take is, to “seek therapy” with a trauma therapist. All sexual abuse is different, and there are different ways to treat it; so making sure survivors find the right therapist is extremely important.
You can find more information on Carter’s website www.MargenaCarter.com, or by following her on twitter @MargenaCater.
Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault
Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault
1. Darren Sharper1 of 19
2. Rosey Grier2 of 19
3. Ceelo Green3 of 19
4. Mike Tyson4 of 19
5. Alex Da Silva5 of 19
6. Britney Spears6 of 19
7. Sean Kingston7 of 19
8. Tupac Shakur8 of 19
9. Al Gore9 of 19
10. Harvey Weinstein10 of 19
11. Bill Cosby11 of 19
12. John Travolta12 of 19
13. Lawrence Taylor13 of 19
14. Kevin Spacey14 of 19
15. R. Kelly15 of 19
16. Russell Simmons16 of 19
17. Charlie Rose17 of 19
18. John Conyers18 of 19
19. Matt Lauer19 of 19
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Inside Her Story: Make Sure You’re Getting The Right Kind Of Therapy was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com