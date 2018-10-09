Countdown Begins: Here Are The Deadlines To Register To Vote For Each State

Election Day for the mid-terms is right around the corner and the candidates people decide to put in office can affect everything from a Supreme Court nominee to the laws that impact vulnerable communities. Voting day is November 6, but for a majority of the states, you have to register to vote to cast your ballot.

Thanks to The New York Times, we’ve listed the voter registration deadlines for each state. Many deadlines are arriving this week, while Alaska and Rhode Island deadlines have unfortunately passed already.

Many states vary on how you can register as well. Some allow you to register in person, online or by mail, while others might not offer certain options. Mail deadlines are when the applications should be postmarked, unless otherwise stated. Then, there are states that will allow you to register through Election Day, but these options also could have requirements.

Check out the rules for each state below and if you’re already registered, you can check out the states with early voting here!

(Click on a state’s name for more detailed information.)

Alabama: Deadline to register in person, online or by mail is Oct. 22.

Arizona: Deadline to register in person, online or by mail is Oct. 9.

Arkansas: Deadline to register in person or by mail is Oct. 9. There is no online registration.

California: Deadline to register in person, by mail, or online is Oct. 22. A resident who misses the deadline can still register at an election office and vote with a provisional ballot. Their vote will be counted when the registration is verified.

Colorado: Deadline to register by mail or online is Oct. 29. A resident can register in person by Election Day.

Connecticut: Deadline to register in person, by mail or online is Oct. 30. A resident can still register to vote through Election Day at a local election office.

Delaware: Deadline to register in person, online or by mail is Oct. 13.

District of Columbia: Deadline to register in person is Election Day and the deadline to register by mail or online is Oct. 16.

Florida: Deadline to register in person, by mail or online is Oct. 9.

Georgia: Deadline to register in person, by mail or online is Oct. 9.

Hawaii: Deadline to register in person, by mail or online is Oct. 9. A resident who misses the deadline can still register to vote and cast a ballot during early voting or on Election Day.

Idaho:Deadline to register by mail or online is Oct. 12. Residents can register in person up to Election Day.

Illinois: Deadline to register in person is Oct. 9 and the deadline to register online is Oct. 21. After this, residents can register and vote at a local election office during a “grace period.”

Indiana: Deadline to register in person, by mail or online is Oct. 9.

Iowa: Deadline to register online is Oct. 27, and by mail is Oct. 22. Residents can register and vote in person on Election Day.

Kansas: Deadline to register in person, online or by mail is Oct. 16.

Kentucky: Deadline to register in person, online or by mail is Oct. 9.

Louisiana: Deadline to register in person or by mail is Oct. 9. Residents can register online until Oct. 16.

Maine: Deadline to register by mail is Oct. 16. A resident can register to vote in person until Election Day. Maine doesn’t have online registration.

Maryland: Deadline to register in person is Oct. 16 or during early voting with a state-issued ID. The deadline to register by mail or online is Oct. 16.

Massachusetts: Deadline to register in person or online is Oct. 17, while the deadline to register by mail is Oct. 16.

Michigan: Deadline to register in person or by mail is Oct. 9. Online voter registration is not available for Michigan.

Minnesota: Deadline to register online or by mail is Oct. 16. A resident can register in person until Election Day.

Mississippi: Deadline to register in person was Oct. 8. If registering by mail, the deadline is Oct. 9. There is no online voting registration for Mississippi.

Missouri: Deadline to register by mail, in person or online is Oct. 10.

Montana: Deadline to register in person was Oct. 7. To register by mail, the form must be received by Oct. 10. After that, late registration is available through Election Day at county election offices. Online registration is not available for Montana.

Nebraska: The deadline to register by mail or online is Oct. 19. A resident can register in person up to Oct. 26.

Nevada: Deadline to register by mail is Oct. 9, and Oct. 16 in person. A resident can register online by Oct. 18.

New Hampshire: Deadline to register in person is on Election Day. A resident cannot register online.

New Jersey: Deadline to register in person or by mail is Oct. 16. There is no online registration for New Jersey.

New Mexico: Deadline to register in person, by mail or online is Oct. 9.

New York: Deadline to register in person or online is Oct. 12. To register by mail, the form must be received by Oct. 17.

North Carolina: Deadline to register in person or by mail is Oct. 12. (It’s extended to Oct. 15 for 28 counties that were affected by Hurricane Florence.) From Oct. 17 to Nov. 3, residents can register and vote simultaneously at “one-stop” early voting sites. Residents cannot register online for North Carolina.

North Dakota: Voters are not required to register before Election Day, but you must bring acceptable proof of ID and residency to the polls.

Ohio: Deadline to register in person, by mail or online is Oct. 9.

Oklahoma: Deadline to register in person or by mail is Oct. 12. Online registration is not available.

Oregon: Deadline to register in person, by mail or online is Oct. 16. Many Oregon residents are automatically registered when they renew their driver’s licenses.

Pennsylvania: Deadline to register in person, online or by mail is Oct. 9.

South Carolina: Deadline to register in person, by mail or online is Oct. 17. However, the deadline was extended 10 days from Oct. 7 because of Hurricane Florence.

South Dakota: Deadline to register in person is Oct. 22. To register by mail, the form must be received by Oct. 22. Online registration is not available for South Dakota.

Tennessee: Deadline to register in person, by mail or online is Oct. 9.

Texas: Deadline to register in person or by mail is Oct. 9.

Utah: Deadline to register by mail is Oct. 9 and the deadline to register in person or online is Oct. 30.

Vermont: Voters can register in person or online through Election Day.

Virginia: Deadline to register in person, online or by mail is Oct. 15.

Washington: Deadline to register online or by mail was Oct. 8. A resident can register in person by Oct. 29.

West Virginia: Deadline to register in person, online or by mail is Oct. 16.

Wisconsin: Deadline to register online or by mail is Oct. 17. A resident can register in person up until Election Day.

Wyoming: Deadline to register in person is on Election Day. To register by mail, the form must be received by Oct. 22. Online registration is not available for Wyoming.

Countdown Begins: Here Are The Deadlines To Register To Vote For Each State was originally published on globalgrind.com

