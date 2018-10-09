CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Is Snapchat Really About To Die Off?

Leave a comment
Snapchat

Source: Thomas Trutschel / Getty

One analyst says former social media king Snapchat may be out of money in 2020.

According to a new CNBC report, the app is “quickly running out of money” as shares of Snap Inc., Snap’s parent company dropped five percent today to $7. It’s the lowest value for the stock in over a year.

RELATED: Saying Goodbye To Snapchat? This Shady Playlist Is The Closure We Needed

RELATED: Like A Desperate Ex, Snapchat Wants To Make Things Right But Too Little, Too Late

2018 has not been a good year for the app following public dismissals from celebrities such as Kylie Jenner and Rihanna. Couple that with a non-beloved design update and the growth of Instagram stories and more and yeah, Snapchat may be on its last legs.

“While it is obvious that Snap wasn’t prepared for life as a public company, it now has a more pressing problem. It is quickly running out of money,” media and tech analyst Michael Nathanson of MoffettNathanson wrote Tuesday. He says the company needs a “miracle” solution ASAP, or it could be O-V-E-R in 2020.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Is Snapchat Really About To Die Off? was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
All The Things Nikki Haley Could Do After…

The United State's U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley resigns from her post.
10.10.18
Anthony Weiner Offers A Model For How Bill…

Disgraced ex-congressman Anthony Weiner could get out of prison early.
10.10.18
Meet Kim Jackson, Brett Kavanaugh’s Black Supreme Court…

Newly sworn-in Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has hired four law clerks, and they're all women, including one who is…
10.10.18
Starbucks COO To Be Honored For Social Justice…

Al Sharpton's National Action Network names 2018 Triumph Award recipients.
10.10.18
Hallelujah, Black Folks! Jesus Can Lower Your Blood…

A study suggested that practicing religion can improve efforts to reduce hypertension in Black people.
10.10.18
WealthU: Tips For Financial Survival During The Holiday…

Is buying gifts for your loved ones leaving you broke?
10.09.18
Dallas’ Black District Attorney Tries To ‘Clear Up’…

Faith Johnson speaks out again.
10.10.18
Political Outlet ‘The Hill’ Doesn’t Know The Difference…

We all look alike, right?
10.09.18
Registration Dates Every Black Voter Needs To Know…

A state-by-state guide to online, mail and in-person deadlines.
10.09.18
The Sunken Place Unites! Ben Carson, Candace Owens…

They are headlining a Young Black Leadership Summit.
10.09.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close