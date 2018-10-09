CLOSE
Anthony Weiner Offers A Model For How Bill Cosby Could Get An Early Release

Both men are registered sex offenders who fell from grace.

Disgraced ex-congressman Anthony Weiner could be getting out of prison early for his sex conviction, providing a possible roadmap for Bill Cosby to navigate his way to freedom well before 2028.

See Also: Comparing Bill Cosby To White Sexual Offenders Is Only Supporting Rape Culture

The former Democratic lawmaker from New York was reportedly scheduled for early release from a federal prison in May 2019, at least three months before completing his full 21-month sentence, the New York Post reported.

Weiner, 54, was sentenced in October of last year after pleading guilty five months earlier to sending sexually explicit material to a 15-year-old girl. Like Cosby, Weiner was forced to register as a sex offender and both were ordered by the court to participate in related rehabilitation programs while in prison.

What was the secret to Weiner earning an early release from incarceration?

“This projected release date includes credit for good conduct time earned and good conduct time that may be earned throughout the remainder of his sentence,” a Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson explained to CBS News.

In the federal prison system, there is no parole. However, inmates can earn up to 54 days off their sentence for each year they serve with good conduct.

Cosby, however, was incarcerated under a state system. Still, good behavior could set him on track for parole after serving his minimum three years behind bars. The 81-year-old fallen star has been serving a sentence that could last as long as 10 years.

A jury found Cosby guilty in September of three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each of which carries a maximum of a decade in prison. But Judge Steven O’Neill merged each count into one because they all stemmed from the offense of drugging and sexually assaulting his victim.

