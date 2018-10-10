Black Teen Becomes Youngest Store Owner In Charleston Mall

Jordan Jackson is the owner of Birch & Pen Boutique in the Northwoods Mall in Charleston, SC. At just 19 years old, Jackson is taking the fashion industry and business world by storm. He just closed the deal to open his first retail store location, Birch & Pen will have its grand opening on Saturday, November 3.
“I wanted to be a young boss, I didn’t want to be a social media guru or whatever, I wanted to have my own locations and stuff like that,” he told Fox 57.
He already manages an online clothing store called 21 Ace. Owning says a business is something Jackson says he always wanted to do, reports Fox 57.
Birch and Pen is a clothing and accessories boutique that “specializes in high-fashion, trendy apparel for men and women at affordable prices” reports Charlestonchronicle.net. One of the store’s major standards is to encourage customers to take risks,in both business and casual wear.
According to the chronicle, Jackson has a strong eye for fashion and design and found himself constantly being sought out for his advice on style and clothing. He also does home-staging, decorating and furniture building/refurbishing. Now he desires to put his energy and experience into operating his retail clothing store.
You can reach Birch & Pen Boutique by Email, birchandpen@gmail.com; Phone, 843-790-3414; or via the website, www.birchandpen.com.
