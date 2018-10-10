TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

Lil Wayne And Eli Manning Have Beef Thanks To Odell [Video]

Leave a comment

View this post on Instagram

Good morning!!

A post shared by Lil Wayne (@liltunechi) on

 

Lil Wayne is shocked that Eli Manning chose to take a cheap shot at him, especially since they’re from the same city.

Wayne recorded a two minute response to the Giants QB after Manning commented on Lil Wayne’s appearance in the controversial ESPN interview with Odell Beckham, Jr. See the interview below:

Manning said, “I don’t watch Lil Wayne much, so I missed a lot of him.”

That didn’t sit well with Weezy who said, “I didn’t say anything about you man, but damn!”

Wayne went on to say that he would always have the QB’s back, because they’re both from New Orleans. The rapper also told a story about an uncle of his seeing the Manning family practice football at the crack of dawn everyday before school.

He then threw slight shade at the quarterback saying that he doesn’t have to listen to the music, but if he wants to help out his game, he may want to check out Tha Carter V. 

At Tuesday’s practice Manning didn’t have a choice but to listen to Wayne. According to nj.com, the first three songs during Tuesday’s practice were Lil Wayne songs. Clearly, someone in the Giants’ organization took Lil Wayne’s advice to heart.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Lil Wayne And Eli Manning Have Beef Thanks To Odell [Video] was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
New York Man Arrested For Planning Suicide Bomb…

A New York man was arrested for planning a bombing attack on the National Mall. 56-year-old Paul Rosenfeld reportedly wanted…
10.11.18
Rapper Fabolous Indicted For Brutally Assaulting The Mother…

His is facing 20 years in prison.
10.11.18
Stacey Abrams May Be Reason Why Georgia’s Black…

Voters haven't requested this many ballots since Barack Obama’s first presidential election in 2008.
10.11.18
Emerging Pattern: Texas Investigators Appear Uninterested In Key…

Investigators never asked an eyewitness questions about the shooting of O’Shae Terry, attorney says.
10.11.18
Kavanaugh Brings His Voter Suppression Record To A…

Judge Brett Kavanaugh brings an anti-voter rights ideology to the Supreme Court.
10.11.18
Board Votes To Admit More Black Students At…

A time for change.
10.11.18
LET’S MAKEUP: Ella Mai’s 2018 American Music Awards…

Here are all the products you need (at all price points!) to get this fresh-faced look.
10.11.18
Here’s What African Americans Are Doing To Address…

Stopping the stigma.
10.11.18
Ron DeSantis Joins Other Republicans Who Defended Slavery

Members of the GOP keep rationalizing and downplaying the evils of slavery.
10.11.18
White Parents ‘In Disbelief’ When Woman Calls The…

Just another day in America.
10.11.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close