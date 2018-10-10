TJMS: If You Missed It
Cleveland Judge: ‘I Will Not Send People To Jail’

A Cleveland judge said on that he will stop sending people to the Cuyahoga County Jail, unless they’re accused of committing the worst crimes. Cleveland Municipal Judge Michael Nelson, no longer believes the jail is safe after a sixth inmate died in four months, reports Cleveland.com. 

He will reportedly set personal bonds, meaning people who walk into his courtroom will be allowed to leave without posting bonds. He is also trying to set up a meeting with jail officials to figure out why so many inmates are dying.

According to Cleveland.com, upon hearing of the latest inmate death the first thing he did was check to see if it was someone he sent to jail.

In a statement to Cleveland.com Nelson said,

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the inmate as 44-year-old Allan Martin Gomez. He died four days after being booked into the county jail.

Gomez was arrested on a warrant issued months ago. He was reportedly charged with fifth-degree felony cocaine possession, meaning he was accused of possessing less than five grams of the drug.

County officials have not released information regarding Gomez’s death. Gomez was the sixth inmate to die in a four month period. In the past 10 years, no more than two Cuyahoga County Jail inmates have died in a one year period, according to the site.

Cleveland Judge: 'I Will Not Send People To Jail' was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

