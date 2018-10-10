Rev. Al Sharpton: ‘Dog Whistling The Bigots’

Donald Trump has “revived” Stop and Frisk by police in Chicago and he’d like to have it implemented nationwide.

Rev. Al Sharpton calls this an act of racism. He says that Trump is, “dog whistling the bigots.” Especially because when the issue was taken to court in New York it was found that the policy “was racially unbalanced.”

The argument for it was that it cuts down on crime but according to Sharpton crime went down in New York after they got rid of Stop and Frisk.

“It is not fighting crime. it’s fighting us,” says Sharpton. This in part “is why we’ve got to come out and vote and vote with a passion.”

