DL’s GED Section: Prison Is The New Slavery

| 10.10.18
Kanye will be meeting with Donald Trump to talk about prison reform. And D.L says “Donald Trump is to private prisons what Colin Kaepernick is to Nike.” Prisons have been raking in the cash since Trump was elected. West publicly said “slavery was a choice,” but he must not realize that prison is the new slavery.

