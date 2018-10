DL says that the same people who gave us Jesus gave us the N word. This listener is sick of hearing him say that because it’s flat out wrong! The listener informs him that Christianity originated in Africa and the oldest painting of Jesus was found in Egypt.

F U DL: The White Man Did Not Give Us Jesus was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

