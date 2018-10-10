CLOSE
Mom Fills Sippy Cup With Alcohol And Tries To Drive Home From Movie Theater With Child [VIDEO]

Source: WENN.com / WENN

A mom in Georgia is now facing charges after police say she filled her child’s sippy cup with alcohol and caused chaos in the movie theater. According to ABC 7, Kristina Gibson allegedly got drunk while watching a movie and tried to drive home with her child. Neighbors that know Gibson mentioned that they are very shocked by this story.

Gibson got intoxicated at the theater and people there complained about her 5-year-old son being upset during the movie. She was too drunk to walk out and care for him. Gibson was asked to leave the theater and the police were called. At that point she became very upset.

She screamed at the police and said, “I will (expletive) kill you.” Gibson also threatened officers before driving off with her child. One patron said, “The movies are a place to have a good time, but there’s different ways to do that rather than ingesting substances and the fact her child was with her.” Police are investigating whether or not Gibson took prescription drugs as well. She is now wanted on charges of reckless endangerment as well as public intoxication.

