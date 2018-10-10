CLOSE
National
Home > National

Stacey Abrams May Be Reason Why Georgia’s Black Voters Want More Absentee Ballots

Voters haven't requested this many ballots since Barack Obama’s first presidential election in 2008.

Leave a comment

Black voters are requesting absentee ballots at a high rate, creating an upswell that hasn’t happened in the state since Barack Obama‘s 2008 presidential election, state county elections offices said. The reason for the increase may be because of Stacey Abrams and her historic bid for governor.

RELATED: Georgia Removed Scores Of Voter From Its Rolls As Stacey Abrams Tries To Make History, Lawsuit Says

As the midterm election approaches, African-American voters continue to overwhelmingly show their support for Abrams, who could become the first Black female governor in the nation. Their support for Abrams has grown as the group, who make up nearly 30 percent of Georgia’s electorate, have asked for more absentee ballots. As of now, Black voters are responsible for 41.9 percent of absentee ballot requests, according to the GeorgiaVotes.com website, which compiles data released by the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.

Requests for absentee ballots are reportedly being made at a record 131 percent higher this year than in the 2014 midterm elections, WSB-TV reported. The record is also noteworthy in considering that it’s a year with no presidential election.

“We could actually see Stacey Abrams become governor of Georgia at a time we’re seeing roughly half of the people who have turned in absentee ballots are people of color. That’s a really good sign for Stacey Abrams,” Democratic Strategist Tharon Johnson said.

The record number of absentee ballots makes it clear that Black voters are going all out with exercising their right to vote in the state. Abrams, who will face off against her Republican challenger Brian Kemp next month, may soon be swept to another victory because of—or in large part due to—voters of colors.

SEE ALSO:

64,000 Black Women Currently Missing In The U.S.

Photos: Hurricane Michael Slams Into The Florida Panhandle As Southeast US Braces

Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh Protest in Los Angeles

MeToo: Big Moments From The Movement Supporting Survivors of Sexual Harassment

5 photos Launch gallery

MeToo: Big Moments From The Movement Supporting Survivors of Sexual Harassment

Continue reading MeToo: Big Moments From The Movement Supporting Survivors of Sexual Harassment

MeToo: Big Moments From The Movement Supporting Survivors of Sexual Harassment

The MeToo movement has grown by leaps and bounds in the last year, starting a global surge of activism against sexual violence. RELATED: MeToo Founder Wants To ‘Change The Narrative About The Movement’ As activists celebrate MeToo's anniversary this weekend, some of its biggest moments and victories are winning more attention. Tarana Burke, the movement's founder and an activist from the New York City area, started MeToo a little more than a decade ago. Burke, inspired by a young girl's story of abuse at the hands of her mother's boyfriend, took action by helping communities where rape crisis centers and sexual assault workers were non-existent. "It's not about a viral campaign for me. It’s about a movement," Burke said to CNN. "On one side, it's a bold declarative statement that 'I'm not ashamed' and 'I'm not alone.' On the other side, it's a statement from survivor to survivor that says 'I see you, I hear you, I understand you and I'm here for you or I get it.'" The movement took off as an online campaign last year when actress Alyssa Milano and other women used the hashtag #MeToo to share stories of abuse. Survivors began giving their accounts after the New York Times' investigation into Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, whose decades of sexual assault allegations became public on Oct. 5 of last year, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The New Yorker published a story about the women who called out Weinstein for assault last October as well. Since then, MeToo supporters have protested other high-profile men, from Bill O'Reilly to Bill Cosby, who was recently convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to jail. Here are some of the pivotal protests and moments that mark the movement's success on its anniversary.

Stacey Abrams May Be Reason Why Georgia’s Black Voters Want More Absentee Ballots was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
New York Man Arrested For Planning Suicide Bomb…

A New York man was arrested for planning a bombing attack on the National Mall. 56-year-old Paul Rosenfeld reportedly wanted…
10.11.18
Rapper Fabolous Indicted For Brutally Assaulting The Mother…

His is facing 20 years in prison.
10.11.18
Stacey Abrams May Be Reason Why Georgia’s Black…

Voters haven't requested this many ballots since Barack Obama’s first presidential election in 2008.
10.11.18
Emerging Pattern: Texas Investigators Appear Uninterested In Key…

Investigators never asked an eyewitness questions about the shooting of O’Shae Terry, attorney says.
10.11.18
Kavanaugh Brings His Voter Suppression Record To A…

Judge Brett Kavanaugh brings an anti-voter rights ideology to the Supreme Court.
10.11.18
Board Votes To Admit More Black Students At…

A time for change.
10.11.18
LET’S MAKEUP: Ella Mai’s 2018 American Music Awards…

Here are all the products you need (at all price points!) to get this fresh-faced look.
10.11.18
Here’s What African Americans Are Doing To Address…

Stopping the stigma.
10.11.18
Ron DeSantis Joins Other Republicans Who Defended Slavery

Members of the GOP keep rationalizing and downplaying the evils of slavery.
10.11.18
White Parents ‘In Disbelief’ When Woman Calls The…

Just another day in America.
10.11.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close