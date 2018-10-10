CLOSE
Is Will Smith Starring In This Classic Disney Remake?!

Fashion Week Paris - Lanvin

It looks like Will Smith has a new movie role coming out in May 2019, and fans are already going crazy! Will Smith just shared this image on his Instagram:

 

In the caption he said “LEMME OUT!! 🧞 Can’t wait for y’all to see Me BLUE! :-) #aladdin“. 

It seems like Will Smith will play the Genie in the an upcoming Disney classic, Aladdin and we are totally here for that! Early this year, reports came out saying that Smith and Martin Lawrence are also working on Bad Boys III.

After an entire year of taking over social media, it looks like Smith is ready to get back onto the big screen in 2019.

