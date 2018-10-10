Is Will Smith Starring In This Classic Disney Remake?!

It looks like Will Smith has a new movie role coming out in May 2019, and fans are already going crazy! Will Smith just shared this image on his Instagram:
In the caption he said “LEMME OUT!! Can’t wait for y’all to see Me BLUE! :-) #aladdin“.
It seems like Will Smith will play the Genie in the an upcoming Disney classic, Aladdin and we are totally here for that! Early this year, reports came out saying that Smith and Martin Lawrence are also working on Bad Boys III.
After an entire year of taking over social media, it looks like Smith is ready to get back onto the big screen in 2019.
Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS)
1. Will and Jazzy Jeff win an American Music Award1 of 25
2. Will Smith and MC Hammer2 of 25
3. The Fresh Prince3 of 25
4. Will Smith In The 90s4 of 25
5. Vintage Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith5 of 25
6. Will and Jada6 of 25
7. Will Smith Throwback7 of 25
8. Will Smith and LL Cool J (you know it’s the 90s when you see Fubu!)8 of 25
9. Remember when Tyra Banks was on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”?9 of 25
10. Men In Black10 of 25
11. Will Smith In Bad Boys11 of 25
12. Remember “Wild Wild West?”12 of 25
13. Will Smith gets slimed at the Nick Kids’ Choice Awards13 of 25
14. Will Smith and Muhammad Ali14 of 25
15. Will Smith plays some golf15 of 25
16. Will Smith at the 2013 MTV VMAs16 of 25
17. Will Smith on the set of “Collateral Beauty” in 201617 of 25
18. Will and Jada kick it with Rihanna18 of 25
19. Will Smith on the set of “Collateral Beauty” in 201619 of 25
20. The Smith Clan20 of 25
21. Will and Jada21 of 25
22. Suit and Tie Will Smith22 of 25
23. Big Willie Style23 of 25
24. Will Smith and the fam24 of 25
25. Will Smith rocks plaid on the red carpet with Jada25 of 25
