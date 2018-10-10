Set at a category 4 hurricane, touching land in Florida. North Carolina expecting 2-5 inches of rain.

Hurricane Michael will produce tropical-storm winds, similar to Hurricane Florence. National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham said Tuesday evening. “You need to be in your safe place, because this thing is on the way. It’s a very dangerous situation.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

.@NC_Governor Cooper: This morning, a state of emergency was declared ahead of Michael. Restrictions on trucks and heavy vehicles have been waved to help the state prepare. 150 National Guard troops will report for duty this afternoon. — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) October 10, 2018

As we know, State Of Emergency is declared for the safety precautions for everyones safety. This alert is for North Carolina to do what’s best for themselves based off of the flash floods that came through and caused a number of deaths.

Michael may not be as strong as Florence when it reaches NC as a tropical storm, but the same caution should be taken on roadways during the storm. https://t.co/8gmc6FNHpf — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) October 10, 2018

Many aren’t as cautious, because Hurricane Florence came down to a a tropical storm when it hit land fall on the coast of the Carolinas.

Governor Declares State Of Emergency Due To Hurricane Michael was originally published on Foxync.com

Also On Magic 95.9: