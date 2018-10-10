Governor Declares State Of Emergency Due To Hurricane Michael

Set at a category 4 hurricane, touching land in Florida. North Carolina expecting 2-5 inches of rain.
Hurricane Michael will produce tropical-storm winds, similar to Hurricane Florence. National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham said Tuesday evening. “You need to be in your safe place, because this thing is on the way. It’s a very dangerous situation.”
As we know, State Of Emergency is declared for the safety precautions for everyones safety. This alert is for North Carolina to do what’s best for themselves based off of the flash floods that came through and caused a number of deaths.
Many aren’t as cautious, because Hurricane Florence came down to a a tropical storm when it hit land fall on the coast of the Carolinas.
