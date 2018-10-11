Kevin Hart Being Sued By Former Business Partner [EXCLUSIVE]

| 10.11.18
Gary With Da Tea is giving us all the juicy gossip on Kevin Hart. Gary wants to solicit the prayer warriors for Kevin after his former business partner decided to sue him for close to $2 million. His former business partner is claiming that he secured multiple deals for him, but was never paid for it.

He allegedly got deal for him from Verizon, Vitamin Water and more. Blac Chyna is also making headlines after an interview she did. She mentioned that the Kardashian’s didn’t put her on like some might think.

During the interview Blac Chyna spoke about how she was relevant before she got involved with the family. Drake put Blac Chyna on by talking about her in a song, which led to her being in music videos as well as magazines. Rickey Smiley even mentioned that he saw her strip at KOD’s. Blac Chyna dated Rob Kardashian and the two share a child together.

Kevin Hart Being Sued By Former Business Partner [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

