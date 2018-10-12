Be A “Be Ambassador”And Represent For Your Community At The Be Expo!

If you’re active in your community and want to show everyone in B’more the great work that you are doing, then you need to become a “Be Ambassador” at the Be Expo on Saturday, November 20th at the Baltimore Convention Center! To enter, just tell us about yourself on social media, the work you do in the community and tell us why you are the perfect person to represent the “Be Expo” before and during the event. Be sure to use #beambassador in order to be eligible to win. Up to 4 winners will be chosen. All “Be Ambassadors” will receive the following:

10 free tickets to Be Expo 2018

A “Be Ambassador” shirt

Admittance to a personal meet and greet with your favorite radio personalities and exclusive access to the VIP Lounge at the Be Expo

Plus, you will be recognized at the Be Expo Bloggers Stage

So go to social media now and hit us at #beambassador for your chance to win!

Also On Magic 95.9: