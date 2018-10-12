CLOSE
Raven-Symoné Clarifies Controversial Comments: “I Didn’t Say I Wasn’t Black” [VIDEO]

Raven Symone

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Raven-Symoné hit BuzzFeed News’ “AM to DM” show to talk about her views on race and to clarify comments she made on The View that kind of spiraled out of control. 

Raven on her controversial comments on The View:

“What I learned from The View is everybody has a different way of thinking. Everybody has an opinion. My mama said, ‘It’s like bootyholes. Everybody’s got one.’ So here’s the deal, things that I said, they call me the living room conservation girl. I probably should have worded it differently. But I have to say this — I learned what I’m good at and I learned what I’m not good at. I learned my lesson. I moved forward. And when I’m asked a question on a sensitive matter, I try not to go right to racism. I try not to go to the pain and suffering. I’m trying to live in my now and that can be difficult…I’m so used to living in the ‘how am I going to change the now?’ It was a challenging moment in my career.”

Raven on her views on race and ethnicity:

“I didn’t say I wasn’t black. I’m black. My passport says American. Trust me, I know I’m black. There’s just a difference. There are many African-Americans, especially in 2018, that come over from Africa…that’s how I look at that title. There are a lot of black Americans here who have been here longer than the Americans that are a different color.”

Raven on LGBTQ representation in media:

“I think things have changed for the better. I think there’s still progress to be made. I think there are amazing ways to get content through…We just have to continue to make positive images of the LGBTQ community so that we are continuously thread within society. That’s why I love Disney Channel because yes, we are for children, but we are also recognizing what’s going on at this time.”

Raven on singing again on “Raven’s Home” musical episode:

“It felt amazing to be in the studio singing my heart out…It’s good to be able to make pop music, R&B, funk and then a little bit of K-Pop to entertainment the masses…I love rapping. I love performing. Maybe it’ll come back.”

Watch:

