Angie Stone and Q from 112 star in a new stage play called Head Over Heels. Stone calls the play a family friendly, “comedy that’s filled with drama!”

Q and Trina Braxton play the main characters in the show, which follows a young woman’s journey to find love. The twists and turns are sure to keep you laughing the whole time! This weekend the play is in Dallas at the Naomi Bruton Theatre.

In addition to the play, Stone also has a new single about to drop called, Same Number! It’s not out yet but, she gave Tom Joyner Morning Show listeners an exclusive sneak preview (watch the video above to hear it)!

The single is off of her new album which will be available soon.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Angie Stone And Q From 112 Can’t Wait For You To See Their Play! was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com