Kym Whitley And David Arnold’s ‘He Said She Said’ Is Hilarious!

| 10.12.18
Have you ever seen two people who get along perfectly? Well, Kym Whitley and David Arnold are not those people! And you’ll see them hilariously throw shade back and forth during their stand up show, He Said She Said! 

They dropped by the Tom Joyner Morning Show Studio and there were nonstop jokes! Whitley refuses to “let Arnold win,” this rivalry will have you laughing until you cry! It only takes “one thing” and they’re “off running,” says Arnold. If you’ve ever seen the show, go see it again, it’s different every time! Purchase tickets here.

