So That’s What You On: ‘The Seat Filler In The White House’

Instead of focusing on the tragedy going on in the U.S, Donald Trump is instead focusing on Kanye West. If he really wanted to talk to someone about Black issues and communities he has tons of positive, smart people, he could talk to! Kanye West is not the person to represent Black America. It was more of a photo-op than anything. Damon thinks that the two of them need to “go to a room by themselves, and stay there!”

