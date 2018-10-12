Brunch Therapy Pod: Do All White Men’s Mouths Taste Like Wood?

The D.L. Hughley Show
Dating can be tough. It can be even tougher for women when they hit a certain age or when they aren’t open to exploring outside of their dating criteria.

In this episode of Brunch Therapy with Jasmine Sanders, Sanders reveals how one bad kiss with a White man steered her away from interracial dating. According to her, his mouth tasted like “wood” and since then she has avoided interracial dating as much as possible.

Will she ever try it again? Find out here.

 

 

