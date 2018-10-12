CLOSE
WTF? White Woman Calls Police On Black Boy Whose Bookbag Brushed Up Against Her

Teresa Klein claimed a 9-year-old Black boy sexually assaulted her.

Another White lady went viral after she threatened to call the cops on an innocent 9-year-old boy, who of course is Black.

The little kid was minding his business while at a Brooklyn bodega with his mom, when a lady by the name of Teresa Klein started accusing him of grabbing her butt. Per the surveillance footage, the kid didn’t touch her at all. He was actually wearing a backpack that brushed up against her. The New York Post reports:

“The video shows Teresa Klein standing at the counter of the Sahara Deli Market in Flatbush on Wednesday, paying for two bags of cat litter, as the boy walked past her to exit the store, followed by his mother. The boy was carrying a backpack and a large plastic bag from Cookie’s department store across the street, and the bag appears to brush against Klein as he passes. Klein immediately turns around and begins arguing with the family.”

Klein has earned herself a new nickname that we’re sure many of you will appreciate: “Cell-phone footage of the ensuing encounter, in which Klein called police on the boy while he bawled, went viral this week, earning Klein the nickname “Cornerstore Caroline,” an apparent reference to the moniker given to some other white women who called the cops on African-Americans over apparently minor incidents.”

Customer Joni Torian saw it all go down and shared her hilarious thoughts with the New York Post: “The mother was right behind him when she says he grabbed her very flat behind. Ain’t no mama gonna let her child sexually assault a woman. [The customer] started yelling, ‘Miss, you need to watch your son, he just grabbed my ass.’ It was kind of funny at first, but then she was saying, ‘I will call the cops.’“

Even if a 9-year-old boy was going to be so disrespectful, what kid in their right mind would play that with their mom right behind them to witness it? Let’s use logic, people. And while there seems to be a sudden wave of wypipo calling the cops on Black folks for no reason, let’s be clear—this has always been a thing, it’s just being brought to light now because of the handy dandy cameras in our smart phones. Unfortunately, White folks don’t seem to want to slow down on dialing 9-1-1. Just a couple days ago, a White woman in Georgia called the cops on a Black man who was babysitting two White kids. Yeah—not racist at all. Watch the footage of the distressed 9-year-old boy up top.

WTF? White Woman Calls Police On Black Boy Whose Bookbag Brushed Up Against Her was originally published on globalgrind.com

