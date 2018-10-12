Algee Smith Wants To Be The Modern Day Will Smith For Music & Television [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

10.12.18
Algee Smith stole our hearts as we watched him dance and sing as Ralph Tresvant in “The New Edition Story.” He’s currently in the movie “The Hate U Give,” where his character murdered by the police as his best friend watches from inside the car. Smith spoke about injustices many Black people face and even talked about his own experiences.

He mentioned that he’s been harassed as well as racially profiled in his life. The purpose of this film is to show others what it’s like and make them view it from a different perspective. While working on this movie he’s also been making new music.

Smith believes his fans come from all generations. His focus is to do music as well as act and see’s himself as the modern day Will Smith. He would love to work on a new “I Robot” or “I Am Legend” movie. Smith feels so blessed to have all these opportunities and looks forward to what comes next for his career.

Part one of The New Edition Story premiered last night on BET and Twitter had a lot to say.

Algee Smith Wants To Be The Modern Day Will Smith For Music & Television [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

