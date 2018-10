David Banner dishes on Kanye West’s latest in the news headlines, which most recently is a sit down with and rant praising Donald Trump. Banner also speaks on Kanye’s “slavery” comment, and says that he has a few words for Kanye when he gets the opportunity. Watch his full interview with Mz. Shyneka.

