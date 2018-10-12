CLOSE
Usher & Zaytoven Drop Joint Project ‘A’ [Listen]

The pair dropped the album off to the masses just hours after a surprise announcement.

On Thursday (Oct. 11), Usher teased the release of his ninth studio album with a surprise announcement and trailer, after not releasing a studio album since 2016. Just hours after the announcement, Usher and his collaborator and producer Zaytoven unleashed their joint album A to the masses.

Not much was known about the project, but it clocks in at just eight tracks with Zaytoven handling all of the musical duties. On the album’s opener “Stay At Home,’ Future comes on board with the help out. The album’s only other future is Gunna on “Gift Shop.”

Usher’s last studio project was Hard II Love, released in September 2016. Zaytoven has been busy all 2018 with his albums Trapholizay, Let The Trap Say Amen with Lecrae, Beastmode 2 with Future, and a mixtape 6toven with Foolio.

Stream Usher and Zaytoven’s A below.

