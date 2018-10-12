CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

An Amy Winehouse Hologram Tour Is Coming In 2019

Back to black.

Leave a comment

While she is no longer here in the physical Amy Winehouse fans can will be able to appreciate her talents on a digital stage. Her hologram is set to the hit the road next year.

Rolling Stones is reporting that the late great will receive the holographic treatment in 2019. According to a joint press release by Winehouse’s estate and the BASE Hologram company, the build out for the concerts will over deliver. “Utilizing new state-of-the-art proprietary technology, the production will launch towards the end of 2019. Featuring digitally remastered arrangements of her classics, the hologram will be backed by a live band, singers and theatrical stagecraft.”

The performances will not only allow music lovers who have never seen the “You Know I’m No Good” singer live a chance to experience her magic, but will also service a philanthropic purpose in her honor. Her father Mitch detailed that proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Amy Winehouse Foundation. “This is a wonderful way to bring focus back to her musical legacy, as well as raising funds for the Amy Winehouse Foundation.” The program works to prevent the effects of drug and alcohol misuse on young people.

The English songstress captivated the masses with her deep vocals and unique approach to soul, R&B and Jazz. She passed away to alcohol intoxication in 2011. Dates and venues for the tour have yet to be announced.

Photo: WENN.com

 

An Amy Winehouse Hologram Tour Is Coming In 2019 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Prince’s Estate Demands Trump Stop Playing His Music…

Prince's estate released a statement.
10.13.18
Solutions? 17 Percent Of Black Baby Boomers Are…

Alarming figures.
10.13.18
State Court Throws Out Death Penalty Disproportionately Affecting…

A landmark decision.
10.13.18
City’s Policy To Punish Trick-Or-Treaters Sparks Debate About…

This isn't a trick.
10.13.18
House Of Horrors! Black Couple Traumatized After Airbnb…

The popular homestay company later offered Jaleesa Jackson and Chiedozie Uwandu $2,500 and therapy sessions for witnessing the horrific incident.
10.12.18
Read Kanye’s Full White House Rant In The…

Kanye West delivered the rant heard 'round the world when he visited Donald Trump in the White House. Read it…
10.12.18
Kamala Harris, Cory Booker Lead Charge To Advance…

A step forward.
10.12.18
New York Man Arrested For Planning Suicide Bomb…

A New York man was arrested for planning a bombing attack on the National Mall. 56-year-old Paul Rosenfeld reportedly wanted…
10.11.18
Rapper Fabolous Indicted For Brutally Assaulting The Mother…

His is facing 20 years in prison.
10.11.18
Stacey Abrams May Be Reason Why Georgia’s Black…

Voters haven't requested this many ballots since Barack Obama’s first presidential election in 2008.
10.11.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close