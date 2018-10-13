Voices: It’s A New Road For Boyz II Men Singer Shawn Stockman

Radio One Exclusives
| 10.13.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews

Boyz II Men Singer Shawn Stockman has released his debut solo EP “Shawn” but did you know he planned to release a solo album in the mid-nineties? Why did Stockman ultimately decide against the album?

 

In the latest episode of “Voices,” Stockman gives the details on why it’s taken so long to release solo work, break down his new EP and thanks to the fans for their support of one of the biggest selling groups of all time, Boyz II Men.

RELATED: Voices: All Blue Shows Jade Novah Is A Star

RELATED: Voices: BJ The Chicago Kid & Ro James Pick Out Their Favorite Songs & Lyrics From Each Other

16 Rare Photos Of The Greatest Hip-Hop Acts Of The ’90s

16 photos Launch gallery

16 Rare Photos Of The Greatest Hip-Hop Acts Of The ’90s

Continue reading 16 Rare Photos Of The Greatest Hip-Hop Acts Of The ’90s

16 Rare Photos Of The Greatest Hip-Hop Acts Of The ’90s

Voices: It’s A New Road For Boyz II Men Singer Shawn Stockman was originally published on Mymajicdc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trump Tells Black People To ‘Honor’ Him By…

Honor yourself and vote for people like Andrew Gillum, Ben Jealous and Stacey Abrams on November 6.
10.14.18
High School Marching Band Causes Outrage After ‘John…

A marching band from Forest Hill High School in Mississippi reenacted a scene from Denzel Washington's 2002 film "John Q."
10.14.18
Kanye Will Love This! Trump Praises Confederate General…

Truly scary.
10.14.18
Prince’s Estate Demands Trump Stop Playing His Music…

Prince's estate released a statement.
10.13.18
Solutions? 17 Percent Of Black Baby Boomers Are…

Alarming figures.
10.13.18
State Court Throws Out Death Penalty Disproportionately Affecting…

A landmark decision.
10.13.18
City’s Policy To Punish Trick-Or-Treaters Sparks Debate About…

This isn't a trick.
10.13.18
House Of Horrors! Black Couple Traumatized After Airbnb…

The popular homestay company later offered Jaleesa Jackson and Chiedozie Uwandu $2,500 and therapy sessions for witnessing the horrific incident.
10.12.18
Read Kanye’s Full White House Rant In The…

Kanye West delivered the rant heard 'round the world when he visited Donald Trump in the White House. Read it…
10.12.18
Kamala Harris, Cory Booker Lead Charge To Advance…

A step forward.
10.12.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close