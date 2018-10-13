Church Announcements: Why Pastor Won’t Be Holding On To Anyone While Baptizing Them [EXCLUSIVE]

Bernice Jenkins is back and she’s got your Church Announcements! The pastor is offering a special for anyone that needs prayer and doesn’t want to church. Bernice mentioned that members can pay $10 for him to Facetime you. The prayer won’t work the same day and some of them will be answered.
The pastor will no longer be holding people by the back when he’s baptizing them because someone tried to accuse him of sexual harassment. Going forward he will say the words and the person has to dunk themselves.
He’s also charging to come to hospitals and giving you a home going prayer. If you pass away you don’t have to pay, but if a miracle happens and you live he’s charging you $40. It can be sent via Cashapp or Venmo. We must also pray for Deacon Jackson Senior, who’s in the hospital and suffering to multiple diseases and injuries.
