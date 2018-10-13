Church Announcements: Why Pastor Won’t Be Holding On To Anyone While Baptizing Them [EXCLUSIVE]

News & Gossip
| 10.13.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Bernice Jenkins is back and she’s got your Church Announcements! The pastor is offering a special for anyone that needs prayer and doesn’t want to church. Bernice mentioned that members can pay $10 for him to Facetime you. The prayer won’t work the same day and some of them will be answered.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The pastor will no longer be holding people by the back when he’s baptizing them because someone tried to accuse him of sexual harassment. Going forward he will say the words and the person has to dunk themselves.

RELATED: Church Announcements: Bernice Jenkins Says Pastor Won’t Be Blessing Babies With Crazy Names [EXCLUSIVE]

He’s also charging to come to hospitals and giving you a home going prayer. If you pass away you don’t have to pay, but if a miracle happens and you live he’s charging you $40. It can be sent via Cashapp or Venmo. We must also pray for Deacon Jackson Senior, who’s in the hospital and suffering to multiple diseases and injuries.

RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Cuts The Church Announcements Short To Hype Up Sister Hester

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Church Announcements: Bernice Jenkins Complains About The People Wearing Bikinis To The Church Picnic [EXCLUSIVE]

It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]

15 photos Launch gallery

It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading It’s Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]

It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]

You know her from Rickey Smiley's stand up comedy, prank calls, TV show and radio show, but here's a closer look at your favorite church lady.

The Latest:

Church Announcements: Why Pastor Won’t Be Holding On To Anyone While Baptizing Them [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trump Tells Black People To ‘Honor’ Him By…

Honor yourself and vote for people like Andrew Gillum, Ben Jealous and Stacey Abrams on November 6.
10.14.18
High School Marching Band Causes Outrage After ‘John…

A marching band from Forest Hill High School in Mississippi reenacted a scene from Denzel Washington's 2002 film "John Q."
10.14.18
Kanye Will Love This! Trump Praises Confederate General…

Truly scary.
10.14.18
Prince’s Estate Demands Trump Stop Playing His Music…

Prince's estate released a statement.
10.13.18
Solutions? 17 Percent Of Black Baby Boomers Are…

Alarming figures.
10.13.18
State Court Throws Out Death Penalty Disproportionately Affecting…

A landmark decision.
10.13.18
City’s Policy To Punish Trick-Or-Treaters Sparks Debate About…

This isn't a trick.
10.13.18
House Of Horrors! Black Couple Traumatized After Airbnb…

The popular homestay company later offered Jaleesa Jackson and Chiedozie Uwandu $2,500 and therapy sessions for witnessing the horrific incident.
10.12.18
Read Kanye’s Full White House Rant In The…

Kanye West delivered the rant heard 'round the world when he visited Donald Trump in the White House. Read it…
10.12.18
Kamala Harris, Cory Booker Lead Charge To Advance…

A step forward.
10.12.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close