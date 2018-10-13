CLOSE
Charm City
Unarmed Guards Downtown To Monitor “Squeege Kids”

Street and Downtown Baltimore Skyline, Baltimore

Source: Hisham Ibrahim / Getty

Baltimore’s Downtown Partnership says it has concerns from businesses and drivers about “squeegee kids” at some intersections downtown getting aggressive or even confrontational.

Their response will start early next week, deploying some of their staff at intersections along President Street to Pratt Street and Conway between Camden Yards and the Inner Harbor.

These guards will be unarmed and simply be there to supervise.

“I don’t know why we wouldn’t want the Downtown Partnership,” Mayor Catherine Pugh said, “A great partner of the city to continue to help the city. That is what they are trying to do is help the city, help the citizens, protect people, make sure we are safe …thumbs up.”

Unarmed Guards Downtown To Monitor “Squeege Kids” was originally published on 92q.com

