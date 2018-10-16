CLOSE
Eva Marcille Is Marred! See The Gorgeous Photos [PHOTOS]

Eva Marcille is officially married. The former America’s Next Top Model winner and her beau, former Atlanta mayoral candidate Michael Sterling exchanged vows in a lavish Atlanta ceremony over the weekend. Even Eva’s Real Housewives of Atlanta cast mates were in attendance.

The couples infant son Mikey was on hand in a custom Dolce & Gabbana tux while daughter Marley Rae was on flower girl duties. Even better? Anthony Hamilton kicked off the reception, once more showing that “Eva The Diva” was going to have a show-stopping wedding, period.

See some of the precious photos from the wedding below!

All The Photos From Eva Marcille's Dream Wedding

Eva Marcille had the wedding she always dreamed of to her knight in shinning armor Michael Sterling. The ANTM model and RHOA star said 'I do' in a fairy tale ceremony with her princess Marley Rae as her flower girl. The wedding, which took place at the lavish Atlanta’s Southern Exchange Ballroom, costed an estimated $200,000 and we're sure plenty of that was spent on her two Cinderella dresses from Daughters of Nonyelum International Haute Couture and Hollywood Royal Showroom. The men were equally as dapper and their baby boy donned an adorable Dolce & Gabbana tux. Her bridesmaid, including Ne-Yo's wife Crystal Smith, dazzled in burgundy. Eva's Atlanta co-stars NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey and Marlo Hampton were also in attendance. Keep scrolling for all the fabulous photos from the wedding.

