CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

Little Known Black History Fact: Clarence Thomas Vs. Anita Hill

Leave a comment

The U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings that played out in the U.S. Senate while generating a number of contentious debates reflected another hearing from years past. Like Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas contended with accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct, although he too was sworn in narrowly.

In October 1991, an FBI interview before Thomas’ confirmation made its way to the public. In the interview, Anita Hill revealed that Thomas, her supervisor at the Department of Education and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, made several sexual advances and other inappropriate remarks.

Like Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, Hill was questioned harshly and her credibility was attacked. Another woman made a statement that Thomas made similar remarks to her, but because she was fired from the EEOC, she was not deemed a credible witness.

Despite the fanfare and protests surrounding the appointment, Thomas won the nomination by a vote of 52-48 with the majority of “Yes” votes coming from the Republican side.

Hill went on to become a college professor at Brandeis University and published her book Speaking Truth To Power in 1998. Thomas, who has vehemently denied the allegations, published his 2007 book My Grandfather’s Son which includes his take on the confirmation hearings and Hill’s accusations.

Kerry Washington portrayed Hill in the 2016 HBO movie Confirmation. Wendell Pierce played Thomas.

PHOTO: AP

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

Little Known Black History Fact: Clarence Thomas Vs. Anita Hill was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Too Little, Too Late! #CornerstoreCaroline Apologizes After Falsely…

After viewing a video of the boy accidentally bumping up against her, Teresa Klein admitted that she made a mistake.
10.15.18
Corner Store Caroline! White Woman Calls 911 After…

Teresa Klein is the latest white person who called the police on Black people.
10.15.18
Trump Tells Black People To ‘Honor’ Him By…

Honor yourself and vote for people like Andrew Gillum, Ben Jealous and Stacey Abrams on November 6.
10.14.18
High School Marching Band Causes Outrage After ‘John…

A marching band from Forest Hill High School in Mississippi reenacted a scene from Denzel Washington's 2002 film "John Q."
10.14.18
Kanye Will Love This! Trump Praises Confederate General…

Truly scary.
10.14.18
Prince’s Estate Demands Trump Stop Playing His Music…

Prince's estate released a statement.
10.13.18
Solutions? 17 Percent Of Black Baby Boomers Are…

Alarming figures.
10.13.18
State Court Throws Out Death Penalty Disproportionately Affecting…

A landmark decision.
10.13.18
City’s Policy To Punish Trick-Or-Treaters Sparks Debate About…

This isn't a trick.
10.13.18
House Of Horrors! Black Couple Traumatized After Airbnb…

The popular homestay company later offered Jaleesa Jackson and Chiedozie Uwandu $2,500 and therapy sessions for witnessing the horrific incident.
10.12.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close