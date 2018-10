Has your child ever done something wrong and had an explanation for it? Jeffery told a little girl at school that she was ugly, because she asked if he thought she was pretty. Sherri tried to explain that’s not nice, but Jeffery reminded her that lying is wrong. How does she convince him that it’s okay to lie sometimes?

