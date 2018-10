Huggy wants to know what Tuesday’s nickname is. He’s convinced that it’s the only day of the work week without one. We know Monday is the dreaded day, Wednesday is hump-day, Thursday is Friday eve, and Friday is the best day. Maybe Tuesday doesn’t have one because it’s too close to Monday? If you have a nickname for Tuesday, share it in the comments!

Huggy Lowdown: What Is Tuesday? was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

