Sears To File For Bankruptcy, Closing Some Stores In Maryland

Sears Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

Sears announced it was filing Chapter 11 this week. Along with that, some of their stores across the country will be closing. Sears stores in Columbia, Westminster and Bowie will close.

Two Kmart stores in Southern Maryland will also close as part of an effort to shutter 142 unprofitable retail locations as Sears Holdings Corp. attempts to reorganize.

The struggling department store chain will still maintain area locations at Security Square Mall, Marley Station Mall in Glen Burnie and White Marsh Mall, as well as an outlet store in Timonium, for the time being. But their future is also uncertain.

Let’s hope they are able to turn things around.

