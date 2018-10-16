Man Jumps Naked Into Shark Tank At Ripley’s Toronto Aquarium [VIDEO]

We heard of swimming with dolphins, but one man decided to take a swim with some sharks. According to Huffington Post, police are now looking for the man that stripped naked at Ripley’s Toronto Aquarium and jumped in the water with sharks. The man might be charged with exposure if the police find him and could possibly be connected to a violent assault that happened earlier.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Officers heard the call from Ripley’s Aquarium around 10:30 p.m., according to spokeswoman Katrina Arrogante. She said, “We arrived on scene within seven minutes and he was already gone. There were no injuries to the man, animals or patrons.” In the video we can see the bald man swimming as the security guard yells at him to get out.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Talks About Swimming With Sharks & Barracudas [EXCLUSIVE]
At one point we see the man get out, but then he dives in as the crowd begins to cheer. Ripley’s released a statement saying, “After purchasing a ticket, he immediately disrobed and proceeded to climb over the security barrier into the exhibit.” One witness mentioned that the man seemed very relaxed while swimming with the sharks.
RELATED: Howard University’s Star Swimmer Will Represent Cape Verde at the 2020 Olympics [Video]
Erinn Acland a visitor at the aquarium said, “I don’t know what would possess someone to do that. It’s totally insane to me. I was scared I was going to witness the death of this guy.” They described the man as 35 to 40 years old and about five feet 10 inches tall with a tattoo on his lower leg. We will have to wait and see if the man is captured by the police.
RELATED: White Woman Calls Police On Black People Swimming [VIDEO]
Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week [PHOTOS]
Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week [PHOTOS]
1. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 1 of 33
2. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 2 of 33
3. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 3 of 33
4. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 4 of 33
5. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 5 of 33
6. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 6 of 33
7. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 7 of 33
8. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 8 of 33
9. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 9 of 33
10. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 10 of 33
11. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 11 of 33
12. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 12 of 33
13. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 13 of 33
14. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 14 of 33
15. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 15 of 33
16. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 16 of 33
17. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 17 of 33
18. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 18 of 33
19. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 19 of 33
20. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 20 of 33
21. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 21 of 33
22. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 22 of 33
23. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 23 of 33
24. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 24 of 33
25. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 25 of 33
26. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 26 of 33
27. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 27 of 33
28. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 28 of 33
29. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 29 of 33
30. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 30 of 33
31. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 31 of 33
32. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 32 of 33
33. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 33 of 33
The Latest:
- Man Jumps Naked Into Shark Tank At Ripley’s Toronto Aquarium [VIDEO]
- Sears To File For Bankruptcy, Closing Some Stores In Maryland
- Shereè Whitfield Finally Launches ‘She By Sheree’ Clothing Line [VIDEO]
- Aaron Hernandez’s Brother Reveals The Former NFL Player Was Molested, Former Teammates Recount Unpredictable Behavior
- George Lopez Gets Into Fight At Hooters [VIDEO]
- Y’all Peep? Jennifer Lewis Has Been A Whole A** Mood All Our Lives
- Black Moms Matter: When Is It Ok To Lie?
- Inside Her Story: One Year Of #MeToo
- Shaun King: Chinedu Okobi Was Killed By Police In The Bay Area
- Seriously Ignorant News: Dirty Cop
Man Jumps Naked Into Shark Tank At Ripley’s Toronto Aquarium [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com