Shereè Whitfield Finally Launches ‘She By Sheree’ Clothing Line [VIDEO]

We can’t forget back in 2009 when Shereè Whitfield of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” held a fashion show, but lacked fashion. Shereè last year made some coins by selling her “Who Gon’ Check Me Boo?” shirts in Nordstrom and is ready to take on more. Nearly a decade later she’s ready to show people that ‘She By Sheree’ clothing line is finally here.

 

During the last reunion, Andy Cohen asked Shereè about the clothing line and her immediate response was, “joggers.” It left many fans confused, but then she explained that she was creating a lifestyle clothing line for ‘She By Sheree.’

According to LoveBScott, Shereè will be launching her Spring/Summer line of clothing soon. On Twitter she dropped a short  commercial and is encouraging fans to sign-up so they know when they can start ordering from the clothing line. In the video she has models dressed in t-shirts and tank tops, but that’s all we see for now. Will you be purchasing anything from ‘She By Sheree?’

