Lots Of Spooktacular Things To Do In The Queen City

Haunted Houses:

Scarowinds: Every fall, Carwoinds transforms with terrifying mazes and scare zones throughout the park. Open select nights, now until Oct. 28. Carowinds is located at 14523 Carowinds Blvd. For more information and ticket pricing, visit www.carowinds.com.

Camp Fear: This multi-attraction event features a haunted trail with a “Return to Wonderland” theme. Open every Friday and Saturday in October. Dark to 11 p.m. Tickets $20 general admission. $15 group rate of 10 or more. Free parking. Camp Fear is located at 601 Princess Lane in Hiddenite. www.campfearnc.com.

Zombie Hallow: Zombie Hallow is a haunted trail located deep in the woods of Lewis Farm. Haunted Trail $12 adults. $7 children 10 years old and under. $5 for slightly spooky maize maze. Open Oct. 19-21, Oct. 25-28 and Oct. 30-31. Ticket sales start at 7:45 p.m. and tours start roughly 8 p.m. 330 Lewis Road in Gastonia. www.zombiehollownc.com

Scarrigan Farms: This 170-acre farm transforms in October into one of the scariest haunted trails in the region. This is a not a trail for children. Children under 12 years old not allowed. (Cash or check only) Ticket sales begin at 6:30 p.m. $25 per person. Open Oct. 19-21, Oct. 25-28. 1261 Oak Ridge Farm Highway in Mooresville. www.scarriganfarms.com/

Lake Hickory Haunts: Known as the best haunt in the Carolina’s, Lake Hickory Haunts is a one of a kind haunted house attraction; featuring a large body of water, surrounded by 9 unique haunted attractions. $25 general admission. $2 parking. Oct. 19-21, Oct. 25-28, Oct. 31 and Nov. 2-3. 519 Carolina Avenue in Hickory. www.lakehickoryhaunts.com

The Haunted Mill: Bring a friend – you will need it! Experience the 120 year old mill. Open Oct. 18-21, Oct. 24-31 and a special “Black Out” weekend Nov. 2-3. $16 general admission and $10 for kids 12 and under. For more information visit www.thehauntedmillnc.com

Forbidden Forest Horror Trail: $15 General Admission, $30 fast Pass. Open Oct. 19, 20, 26, 27, and Halloween night. 14210 Old Beatty Ford Road, Rockwell, www.forbiddenforesthorrortrail.com

Hickory Grove Haunted Trail: Settled in the backwoods of the South Fork River, the Hickory Grove Haunted Trail is one of the original and oldest haunted attractions in the Charlotte.Admission $15. Open Oct. 18-21, Oct. 25-31. 4064 Mountain View Street, Gastonia www.hghaunts.com

Historical NC Ghost Tours: On this historic, ghostly walking tour in uptown Charlotte, you’ll be

guided by lantern light, listening to the stories and haunts of local history. $15 adults $13 children 7-12 years old. Children 6 years old and under are free. Details and to make a reservation, click here.

The 13th Acre: Monroe’s hottest Halloween haunt! Oct. 19- 20, Oct. 26-27. Dark until 11:30 p.m. $13 general admission. $20 combo ticket with Aw Shucks Farms. 3718 Plyler Mill www.the13thacre.com

Halloween Celebrations & Festivals:

The Carolina Renaissance Festival: Get ready for a Halloween spin on the medieval merriment. Tricks and treats can be found lurking around the 22-acre village. “Halloween Daze and Spooky Knights” Oct. 27 – Oct. 28. Enjoy free child admission with no coupon required for all children 12 and under. Festival continues through Nov. 18. Located at 16445 Poplar Tent Rd. in Huntersville. hwww.carolina.renfestinfo.com

Carolina Balloonfest: Watch 50+ hot air balloons take to the sky at the 45th annual Carolina Balloonfest. Runs Oct. 19-21 Tickets $5-$35. www.carolinaballoonfest.com

GUTS Pumpkin Carving Contest: Watch insanely talented pumpkin carvers battle it out at GUTS. Check out over-the-top creations on Oct. 27 from 2:30 – 4 p.m. Tickets $10 general admission and free for kids 12 and under. Come catch all the action – winners announced at 4:40 www.gutscharlotte.com

Novant Health Charlotte Marathon: Cheer on runners or run it yourself at the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon! If the full 26.2 isn’t for you, there is also a half, 5K and kids’ 1-mile fun run. Event takes place Nov. 3 $15-$115 to register. www.runcharlotte.com

The Great Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall: Each fall, Elizabeth neighbors make a giant 60-foot-long wall lined end to end and top to bottom with jack O’ lanterns. You can join the carving event or simply stop by to see it lit up. The pumpkins are provided by the Elizabeth Community Association (ECA).

THE GLOW: A Jack O’ Lantern Experience: Is a new October attraction for the Charlotte area. The GLOW features an enchanting and unforgettable wonderland of more than 5,000 hand carved, illuminated pumpkins transformed into beautiful landscapes, iconic figures and larger than life structures. Charlotte Motor Speedway/Carolina Rebellion Campground, 7301 Bruton Smith Blvd. in Concord. Thursdays through Sundays now until Oct. 28. Tickets are $22.99 (plus fees) for adults and $16.99 (plus fees) for kids. www.theglowjackolantern.com

Retro Horror Series at Ayrsley Grand Cinemas: From Sept. 21 – Nov. 1, watch retro horror flicks on the big screen for just $5. Location 9110 Kings Parade Blvd. The movies will be shown 7 days a week, and there will be two movies every night. For the full schedule, visit www.ayrsleycinemas.com

Dallas Ghost Tours: The ghost tours are lantern-lit tours through the historic Dallas Square. Costumed storytellers invoke spirits of gruesome murders and midnight callers. Tour groups limited to 20 guests. It’s recommended for ages 13+. Oct. 19 and Oct. 26. 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Gaston County Museum of Art & History, 131 W. Main Street in Dallas. Although free, dates are filling up! Register here, Dallas Ghost Tours Registration.

Huntersville Halloween Festival/Halloween Egg Dash: Historic Rural Hill, 4431 Neck Road, hosts the festival on Saturday, Oct. 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free but some activities may have a charge. Live music, balloon twisters, airbrush tattoos, bounce houses. For more information, visit their Facebook page here.

Belmont Boo Fest and Nightmare on Main Street: Celebrate Halloween in Belmont with a kid-centered activity and then an adult friendly one. Rides until 9 p.m., food, music, costume contests, face painting, pumpkins carving contest, etc. Saturday, Oct. 27 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Stowe Park 24 S. Main Street in Belmont. For information on Boo Fest, click here.

Enjoy your Halloween with your friends, family and loved ones. And as always….BE SAFE!!!

