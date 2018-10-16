Eric Reid Continues To Kneel At Games; Lawsuit Against NFL Still In Place

The Carolina Panthers are getting off to a rocky start this season but the real game to watch is the newest member of the Carolina Panthers, safety Eric Reid.

Reid, who signed a contract with the Panthers last month, kept his same energy when it came to protesting the National Anthem during his first game with the team against the New York Giants. Reid is the first Panthers player to kneel during the anthem.

The safety also made headlines after a press conference wearing by wearing a shirt with the hashtag #ImWithKap on the front. Colin Kaepernick’s former teammate was signed to the Panthers after their safety, Da’Norris Searcy was placed on the injured reserved list.

Reid’s signing did not come out without controversy though, as he is still suing the NFL, saying that the league colluded to keep the player out during offseason free agency.

When Reid first spoke to the media, he made one thing clear, he wasn’t coming back into the NFL quietly.

“Like I said, I will keep speaking for my people,” he said.

If you’re wondering how his teammates feel about his decision to continue kneeling, this is what Quarterback Cam Newton had to say:

“He’s going to be impact player for us and that’s all I care about. All that other stuff y’all can write.”

Wide receiver Torrey Smith said he doesn’t care what Reid does during the national anthem.

“He does whatever he feels in his heart,” Smith said. “Eric is going to be ready to play ball and he’s going to help the Carolina Panthers win.”

So how do you feel about Eric Reid still kneeling for the National Anthem?

