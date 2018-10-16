Jeff Johnson: “We Must Train Our Kids On What Their Rights Are And How To Get Them Home” [EXCLUSIVE]

Jeff Johnson is back and has information on new stories we should know all about. For several weeks Jeff and Rickey Smiley have been encouraging everyone to know about when voting registration deadlines are. He mentioned that 15,000 registrations in George may be challenged. Jeff wants to try and get someone to come to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to explain what happens if you are registered to vote, but people don’t allow you to.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
He spoke about how these could possibly be missing votes for Stacey Abrams, who is running for governor. Jeff also spoke about a video that’s going viral with a 12-year-old Black boy being grabbed and held by a White officer. It made Jeff very frustrated and angry, but what made him proud was the fact that the child also spoke with confidence.
RELATED: Jeff Johnson On Alec Baldwin: “Playing Donald Trump Has Made Him Insane” [EXCLUSIVE]
His aunt recored the entire ordeal and Jeff wants parents and others that are around kids to help train them if situations like this happens to them. He said, “We must train our kids on what their rights are and how to get them home.” That’s the most important part for Jeff and Rickey mentioned that when you come home the adult can take care of the other parts like getting a lawyer and making a plan to file a complaint. Some officers want you not to come home and Jeff doesn’t want to see that happen anymore.
RELATED: Jeff Johnson: “Sometimes People Use Our Greatest Weakness To Come For Us” [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Jeff Johnson: “Was Nike’s Move A Business Decision Or Shift In Corporate Culture?” [EXCLUSIVE]
40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police
40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police
1. Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., 681 of 14
2. Ramarley Graham, 182 of 14
3. Trayvon Martin, 173 of 14
4. Jonathan Ferrell, 244 of 14
5. Omar Abrego, 375 of 14
6. Ezell Ford, 256 of 14
7. Michael Sabbie, 357 of 14
8. Delrawn Small, 378 of 14
9. Alton Sterling, 379 of 14
10. Philando Castile, 3210 of 14
11. Tyre King, 1311 of 14
12. Terence Crutcher, 4012 of 14
13. Reginald Thomas, 3613 of 14
14. Carnell Snell Jr., 1814 of 14
The Latest:
- Woman Who Tried To Block A Black Man From Entering His Own Apartment Building Doubles Down, ‘I Didn’t Do Anything Wrong’
- Many Baltimore City Restaurants Closed By Health Department
- Expect Delays, Road Closures Saturday Due To Baltimore Running Festival
- Man Admits To Attempted Robbery Of Undercover ATF Agents
- Prince George’s County Officer Accused Of Rape During Traffic Stop
- Little Known Black History Fact: Dr. Clifton Wharton, Jr.
- Nah Remy Ma, It’s Not OK For Non-Blacks Folks To Use The N-Word
- Unarmed Black Man Killed By California Police Was A Morehouse Man
- Cops Called On Black Man Doing Something White Soccer Moms Do Freely
- Wendy Williams Hopes To Help Drug Addicts With Billboard In Times Square
Jeff Johnson: “We Must Train Our Kids On What Their Rights Are And How To Get Them Home” [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com