CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

Little Known Black History Fact: Dr. Clifton Wharton, Jr.

Leave a comment

Dr. Clifton Wharton Jr. has amassed a dizzying array of firsts over the course of his long career. On October 17, 1969, Wharton became the first Black president of a predominately white major learning institution when he was elected to lead Michigan State University.

Clifton Reginald Wharton was born September 13, 1926 in Boston, Mass. He entered Harvard University at 16, leaving the school with a degree in history in 1947. He was the first Black student to earn a Masters of Arts degree in International Affairs from the Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University, and then earned a Master of Arts and  Ph.D in economics from the University of Chicago.

Wharton is also the first African-American to pass the Foreign Service exam and was a 40-year officer for the service and a career ambassador.

Wharton took the helm at MSU in 1970 amid tensions surrounding the Vietnam War. He supported students who demanded that their concerns be heard, vowing to get the attention of state officials on their behalf. In 1978, Wharton achieved another first when he stepped down from the MSU post to become the chancellor for the State University of New York system, making him the first African-American leader of the nation’s largest university system.

In 1987, Wharton was named the president and CEO of TIAA (Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association-College Retirement Equities Fund), making him the first Black CEO of a Fortune 500 company. Another feather in Wharton’s cap was serving as Deputy Secretary of State under President Bill Clinton from January 27 to November 8, 1993 until his retirement.

Today, Wharton, who has dozens of honorary degrees, currently sits on several boards. In 2015, Wharton published a biography, Privilege and Prejudice: The Life of a Black Pioneer.

Along with his wife of nearly 70 years, Delores, herself a notable figure in the business world and the arts, they raised two sons together and reside in New York.

PHOTO: Michigan State University

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

 

 

Little Known Black History Fact: Dr. Clifton Wharton, Jr. was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Woman Who Tried To Block A Black Man…

Hilary Brooke Mueller is not apologizing.
10.17.18
Unarmed Black Man Killed By California Police Was…

Chinedu Valentine Okobi's family demands answers surrounding his deadly police tasing.
10.17.18
Cops Called On Black Man Doing Something White…

Soccer official calls cops on a Black father who did nothing wrong.
10.17.18
Racist History Of Beauty Pageants Highlighted By Mrs.…

Disqualifying discrimination.
10.17.18
Too Little, Too Late! #CornerstoreCaroline Apologizes After Falsely…

After viewing a video of the boy accidentally bumping up against her, Teresa Klein admitted that she made a mistake.
10.15.18
Corner Store Caroline! White Woman Calls 911 After…

Teresa Klein is the latest white person who called the police on Black people.
10.15.18
Trump Tells Black People To ‘Honor’ Him By…

Honor yourself and vote for people like Andrew Gillum, Ben Jealous and Stacey Abrams on November 6.
10.14.18
High School Marching Band Causes Outrage After ‘John…

A marching band from Forest Hill High School in Mississippi reenacted a scene from Denzel Washington's 2002 film "John Q."
10.14.18
Kanye Will Love This! Trump Praises Confederate General…

Truly scary.
10.14.18
Prince’s Estate Demands Trump Stop Playing His Music…

Prince's estate released a statement.
10.13.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close